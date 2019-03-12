UPSC civil services exam 2019: Latest notice on EWS reservation

UPSC Civil Services exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) asked candidates belonging to the newly introduced economically weaker sections (EWS) reservation quota to be ready with their certificate by August 1, 2019, to avail the benefits. Moreover, the commission has asked the civil services exam aspirants to fill part II form available on the official website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have completed part-I of the application can fill the second part to avoid any last minute rush.

Advertising

UPSC has on February 19 released the application form for civil services exam. The government has recently announced to introduce 10 per cent reservation in central and state government jobs and educational institutes for people belonging to EWS community. Anyone whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh is applicable for the reservation.

The last date to fill UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2019 is April 18 till 6 pm, according to official notification.

Approximately 896 posts which include 39 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category are to be filled through this notification.

UPSC Civil Services prelims 2019: How to apply

The registration is divided into two parts — Part-I and Part-II. The last date to submit the application form is by March 6 (6 pm). Candidates have to read instructions and press “I agree” button after he /she finds that information supplied by him /her is in order and no correction is required.

A registration number will be generated which candidate has to note down. The applicant has to pay the fees and select the centre, upload scanned photograph and signature.

After completing the application, an auto-generated email will be sent on the email-id registered by the applicant.

The exam is conducted to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.