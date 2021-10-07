UPSC Civil Services AIR 1 Shubham Kumar meets Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar

Civil services exam topper Shubham Kumar, who hails from a village in Bihar’s Katihar district, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday. The CM congratulated Kumar for securing all India rank (AIR) 1 in the CSE 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He secured 52.04 per cent marks.

Kumar, a graduate from IIT Bombay, met the CM at his official residence here. Bihar Legislative Council Executive Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Principal Secretary to the CM, Deepak Kumar, and Panchayati Raj Department Director Ranjit Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion.

He got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying for the civil services examination 2019. He is is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune. However, his ambition to serve the country as an IAS officer compelled him to reappear for the exam.

“My dream was to get into the IAS as it gives a wider platform to work for the betterment of the people. It has been realised and I would like to work for the underprivileged people, especially in rural areas,” he said.

Talking about his plans on working as an IAS officer, Shubham said that the development of villages, employment generation and poverty alleviation in rural areas of the country would be his focus areas.

In 1987, Amir Subhani, a resident of Siwan, had also topped the exam. He is now the additional chief secretary of the Bihar government. — With PTI inputs.