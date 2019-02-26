UPSC Civil Services: 3 months to go, news to boost your current affairs

UPSC Civil Services: The UPSC prelims notification was released last week and this year, the commission has advertised for 896 vacancies. The recruitment notification has given the benefits of the government’s recently introduced 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section reservation.

The registration is divided into two parts — Part-I and Part-II. In Part I registration, the candidate will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, the applicant needs to check the details and make a correction, if any, in the application.

Here is the top news of this February you should know before appearing for the UPSC prelims examination that is scheduled to be conducted from June 2, 2019.

UPSC Civil Services: Top news of February

Pulwama terror attack

India’s pre-dawn strike avenges death of 40 CRPF men

On February 26, India conducted precision strikes on a JeM terror camp destroying it an eliminating “a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen.”

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said India has repeatedly provided to Pakistan information regarding the location of training camps in Pakistan and PoJK. Pakistan, however, denies their existence. “The existence of such massive training facilities capable of training hundreds of jidhadis could not have functioned without the knowledge of Pakistan authorities,” he said.

“In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. This facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Chief of JeM,” said Foreign secretary.

40 martyred; nation pays respect, world condemns

At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed on February 14 when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicles into a bus ferrying soldiers on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. The terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation will not forget the supreme sacrifice made by the paramilitary personnel and assured families who lost their loved one that “each drop of tear will be avenged (aasu ka pura pura jawab liya jayega).”

“Those who spray bullets or those who provide guns and bombs to target our soldiers, will not be spared. We will not allow them to sleep in peace. India is a country of new traditions and new policies and the world will now experience it,” PM Modi said.

The nation paid their respect to the 40 martyrs with union ministers attended the funeral with lakhs of people show-off with the national flag and chanting slogans.

World condemns

Every country strongly condemned the dastardly attack on Indian armed personnel.

Ibrahim Mohamad Solih, President of Maldives: “I strongly condemn the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir today killing at least 40 people. We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected. The Maldives will continue to work with India and the international community to combat terrorism in our region and the world at large.”

United States: The United States has asked Pakistan “to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region.”

“We express our deep condolences to the victims’ families, the Indian government, and the Indian people for the loss of life in this brutal attack,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The aftermath of Pulwama terror attack

After the Pulwama terror attack, incidents of Kashmiri students, businessman attacked in several parts of India reported. The Supreme Court took a strong stand and directed all the states to take immediate actions to stop this attack on Kashmiris.

Vote on account Budget 2019

The ‘Vote on account’ budget was presented in the parliament on February 1 by the then interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

The budget has given a benefit to farmers and the middle class. The government has announced a huge tax exemption of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The government has given a big push to real estate with the introduction of no tax on rental income of up to Rs 2.4 lakh on the second house, a capital gain benefit under Sec 54EC doubled to Rs 2 crore and allowing it to be deployed in two houses.

The government has mentioned establishing a committee under the Niti Aayog to locate the most marginalised Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-nomadic Tribes not currently classified as ST, ST, OBC.

This budget is an interim or votes on account before the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Entertainment

Oscars 2019

Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody shines in 91st Academy Awards; ‘Period. End of a Sentence’- the only Indian touch

In the 91st Academy awards, Bohemian Rhapsody and Roma grabbed the most awards. The movie ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ clinched the awards in the actor-leading role, film editing, sound editing and mixing, while Roma got awards in the best cinematography, foreign language film among others.

‘Period. End of a sentence’ directed by Iranian-American director Rayka Zehtabchi which was shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district won the award for Best Documentary (Short Subject). “I’m not crying because I’m on my period or anything. I can’t believe a film on menstruation won an Oscar,” said the director.

The documentary entails the condition of mensuration women in India where access to sanitary and hygienic products are difficult to come by. It talks about the hesitation in talking about menstruation and how several young women faced health issues and were even forced to drop out of school due to this.

Sports

ISSF World Cup 2019: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold in 10 m pistol event

Saurabh Chaudhary set a world record in men’s 10 m pistol event in the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation event. The 16-year old won the event with a World Record score of 245.0. Along with this, he secured an Olympic quota for India.

Chaudhary now holds both junior and senior world records (his junior record – 245.5 – is, in fact, better than senior). He is a junior world champion, a Youth Olympic gold medalist, an Asian Games champion and now a World Cup winner.

World

Bangladesh flight hijack: ‘Not sure if hijacker was carrying toy gun’

Bangladesh’s top civil aviation officials said that they are probing how a “hijacker” was able to bypass airport security with a “toy pistol” and board a Dubai-bound plane. “We are still trying to understand the situation,” State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali told reporters.

The minister also said that authorities are yet to ascertain whether the suspected hijacker was carrying a “toy gun”. “We have checked all our airport security scanning system. We didn’t find any flaw in the security system there,” he said. The flight, en route Dubai from Dhaka via Chattogram, with 148 passengers and crews on board was hijacked soon after it left Dhaka Sunday.

The pilot contacted Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport and made an emergency landing. Passengers were then evacuated safely from the plane.

After two tense hours, a commando operation put an end to the hijacking in about eight minutes. Army and air force officials said a suspect holding a pistol had been killed. Asked how the weapon had gotten on board the plane, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque said: “We do not know whether it was a weapon. We do not know if it was a toy pistol. The full details will be available in the investigation report.”, as reported by PTI

Brexit delay will not solve the impasse over deal: PM Theresa May

Delaying Britain’s exit from the European Union does not deliver a deal and merely delays the big decision on Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday. “An extension to Article 50, a delay in this process, doesn’t deliver a decision in parliament, it doesn’t deliver a deal,” May said.

“What it does is precisely what the word ‘delay’ says. It just delays the point at which you come to that decision. And I think that any extension of Article 50, in that sense, isn’t addressing the issue. We have it within our grasp.”

She added: “Any delay is a delay, it doesn’t address the issue, it doesn’t resolve the issue.” Speaking about talks with EU leaders, May said: “What I have sensed in all of my conversations with my fellow leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, and in recent days, is a real determination to find a way through, which allows the UK to leave the EU in a smooth and orderly way with a deal,” as reported by Reuters

Jobs

UPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 896 posts, exam on June 2

The Union Public Service Commission has recently advertised for 896 vacancies in civil services which includes IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. The candidates can apply online till March 18 (6 pm). The 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section reservation is also applicable for the vacancies.

The CSE preliminary exam will be conducted on June 2.

The exam is conducted to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. The application form for Indian Forest Service will be released today on the official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

The online registration process has started from February 19, and the candidates can apply online upsconline.nic.in till March 18.

RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment: Detail advertisement on February 28

The detail notification for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D, NTPC recruitment will be released on the official website on February 28, 2019. The advertisement for RRB NTPC was earlier released on February 23 in the employment newspaper.

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 1,30,000

Post wise vacancy details:

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolated Categories: 30,000

Group D, Level-1 posts: 1,00,000.

Educational qualifications:

NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated Categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

Group D posts: The candidates need to possess a minimum Class 10 pass certificates.

For details on post wise educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

Age Limit:

The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates are advised to check the official notification to be released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

Medical standards: Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each posts available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

EWS benefits for the first time in Indian Railways

The candidates, for the first time, will get benefits of the government’s newly introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in railway jobs.

Education

Universities younger than 20 years not to get deemed status: UGC

The institutes aiming to have ‘deemed to be university’ tag should have at least 20 years of existence, according to the latest circular released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). In a move to ‘ensure quality education’, the UGC has made changes in the eligibility criteria to get the ‘deemed-to-be’ universities tag.

Apart from 20 years of existence, the institute should have at least 3.26 CGPA for three consecutive cycles (for technical institutes two-third of eligible technical programmes) accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

The institute, according to the new circular, should be among top 50 ranks in any specific category or among top 100 ranks of overall ranking of National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Additionally, the teacher-student ratio shall not be less than 1:20 with a faculty strength of not less than 100 teachers and a minimum of 2,000 students on its rolls under the regular mode. The institute should also have at least five postgraduate departments in existence for at least three years with a research programme.

