UPSC Civil Services 2022: Notified vacancies increased to 1011, check details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification stating that the number of notified vacancies of 861 has now been increased to 1011. An additional 150 posts have been added for the recruitment of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ officers through the civil service exam. Candidates can read the notice on the official website – upsc.gov.in

As per the notification, the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. Accordingly, the Government (Department of Personnel & Training) has issued the notification effecting inclusion of the IRMS, Group ‘A’ in the list of Services for recruitment through the Civil Services Examination-2022.

“The tentative number of vacancies i.e. 861 as indicated in the Examination Notice dated February 2, 2022 now stands modified to 1011,” the notification stated.

It is to be noted that the government had earlier discontinued the inclusion of IRMS in civil services in 2019 and has decided to conduct this exam through the engineering services exam.

In December 2019, the ministry of railways announced the unification of eight existing services of Indian Railways for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) at all levels i.e. from junior scale to HAG+.

However, modalities for unification and assignment of inter se seniority were said to be decided by alternative mechanisms. “For this, Ministry of Railways and DOPT will together to work out the necessary formula before it is taken up by Alternative Mechanism. It will be ensured that no one will be at a disadvantage,” the notification specified. However, no such recruitment has been carried out in the last two years.