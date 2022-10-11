scorecardresearch
UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result: Reserve list released; 63 candidates recommended

UPSC CSE 2021 Reserve list: Out of the 63, a total of 46 candidates are from general category, 12 from OBC, 4 from EWS and 1 from SC category  to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2021.

Candidates can check the list at the official website - upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the reserve list of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result. A total of 63 candidates have been recommended in the reserve list. Candidates can check the list at the official website – upsc.gov.in

Out of the 63, a total of 46 candidates are from general category, 12 from OBC, 4 from EWS and 1 from SC category  to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2021.

UPSC had declared the Civil Services 2021 final result on May 30, 2022 and a total of 685 candidates were recommended in the merit list. In the UPSC CSE final result, women candidates have secured all the top three positions. Ankita Agarwal secured AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh has got rank 3.

This year, UPSC conducted the Civil Services prelims exam on June 5 and the mains exam were conducted from September 17 onwards 

