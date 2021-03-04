UPSC Civil Services 2021: Number of notified vacancies drops further

The number of positions advertised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) this year has gone down from 796 last year to 712, according to a notification issued by the UPSC today. In 2019, the UPSC had advertised for 896 posts while it was 782 positions in 2018, despite a shortage of civil servants in the country.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha in 2019, Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, had said that 5,205 IAS positions were filled as against the total authorised strength of 6,699. While big states like Maharashtra have sanctioned 415 positions, nearly 100 posts are still lying vacant.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh has a total authorised strength of 621, but only 496 posts have been filled.

In 2017 too, the minister had informed that there is a dearth of about 1,470 IAS officers. “There is a shortage of over 1,400 IAS and 900 IPS officers in the country. At present, the nation has 4,926 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) while the total authorised strength of 6,396,” Jitendra Singh had told the Lok Sabha.

This year, UPSC will conduct the CSE on June 27 and the admit cards are likely to released in May.

The UPSC annually conducts various examinations in accordance with the rules of examination notified by the nodal ministries or departments annually.