UPSC Civil Services 2021 Interview schedule released

The Union Public Service Commission has released the schedule for Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The interviews will commence on April 5 and will conclude on May 26.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be available shortly.Candidates appearing for the interview can download call letter from the Commission’s Website – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in

“Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and practice followed in the pervious years, the Competent Authority has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ air fare for traveling by any Airlines. Air ticket of lowest available fare of Economy class should be booked through the following authorized travel agents – Ashoka Tours & Travels, Balmer & Lawrie; and IRCTC,” the official notification reads.

The commission has further notified that if a candidate fails to fill up the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter will be issued to that candidate. UPSC released the DAF II on March 17 and the last date to apply is March 24.