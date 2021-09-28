UPSC Civil Services 2020 prelims cut-off lowest in 5 years

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final result of Civil Services 2020 exam on September 24. A total of 761 candidates were declared pass. The commission has now released the overall as well as the stage-wise cut-off for all three exam stages. Candidates can check the cut-off list on the official website – upsc.gov.in

In the Civil Services Examination 2020, the minimum qualifying standards/marks secured by the last recommended candidate in various categories at various stages are as under:-

The UPSC Civil Services prelims cut-off for this year has been the lowest since 2011. As per experts, one of the reasons being the nature of the prelims exam. This year, the prelims exam was rated one of the toughest as compared to previous years. Diverse topics like agriculture, environment and technology were asked in the examination.

Here’s a comparative analysis of the UPSC Civil Service cut-offs of the past five years for the general category.

Exam 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 CS(Prelim) 92.51 98 98 105.34 116 107.34 CS(Main) 736 751 774 809 787 676 CS(Final) 944 961 982 1006 988 877

Before 2015, both CSAT and GS results were accounted for the prelims merit. In 2015, only GS marks were considered for merit and CSAT was considered for the qualifying exam.