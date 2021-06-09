UPSC Civil Services 2020 interview schedule released, check dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the interview schedule for the civil service examination 2020. The candidates can check and download the interview schedule from the website- upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the UPSC civil services interviews were scheduled to begin from April 26 but were postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. The commission on Wednesday released a revised schedule for the deferred interview.

As per the official notification released by UPSC, “After reviewing the situation, the commission has decided to commence the personality test of the civil services examination, 2020 from August 2.”

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.” it further stated.

The personality tests will be conducted from August 2 to September 22 in forenoon and afternoon sessions. The forenoon session will begin from 9 am and the afternoon session will commence at 1 pm. UPSC declared the mains examinations result on March 23 and the candidates who qualified the exam will now appear for the personal interview.