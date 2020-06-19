UPSC Civil Services 2019 interview rounds to begin from July 20, check schedule

UPSC CSE interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC CSE interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the interview process for the civil services exam (CSE) 2019 from July 20 onward. The commission has released a detailed schedule for the personality test for UPSC CSE 2019 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 624 candidates have been selected for the same and the interview rounds will continue till July 30.

The interview round is the last leg of the recruitment process. Candidates who have cleared prelims and mains exams are called for interviews. One also has to bring original documents for verification along with them for the interview round, as per the rules. The interview round for civil services 2019 exams was to be held in February but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UPSC CSE 2019 is to recruit at 896 vacancies.

Candidates selected for the interview round or personality test will get e-summon or admit card for the same. The dates of the admit card for the interview round is not released yet. It is expected to be released in July itself, as per previous year trends. The interview will carry 275 marks and there are no minimum qualifying marks for this round. The final rank list based on which the merit list will be released will be based on marks obtained in Mains exam as well as the interview round, as per the rules of UPSC.

Meanwhile, the preliminary exam for UPSC CSE 2020 was also postponed and will now be held on October 4. A detailed recruitment calendar for all the postponed exam and recruitment activities has been released by the UPSC today.

Every year, nearly eight lakh students appear for the recruitment exam which is held to fill IAS, IFS, IPS, and other such posts in the various department of the Central Government.

