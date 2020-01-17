UPSC Civil Services 2019: Fill DAF form II by January 27

UPSC Civil Services 2019: DAF available at upsc.gov.in. (Representational image) UPSC Civil Services 2019: DAF available at upsc.gov.in. (Representational image)

UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019: After declaring the results for the Civil Services (Main) examination on January 15, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the DAF (Detailed Application Form) for the qualified applicants. The candidates who cracked for the CSE Main can check register through the website- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the civil services main examination from September 20 to 29, 2019. Those who cleared the main will have to appear for the interview round or the personality test, call letters of which will be released on January 27. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

In the DAF, the candidate has to choose their preference of services and choices of cadres carefully. Do read UPSC’s note on cadre selection policy.

The qualified candidates need to bring their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc.

