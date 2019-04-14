UPSC CSE 2018 marksheet released, check how much toppers’ score

UPSC CSE results 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the marks for the Civil Service examination 2018. The candidates who have appeared in the CSE examination can check their marks through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

As per the release, the topper Kanishak Kataria has secured 1121 marks followed by Akshat Jain who scored 1080 marks, and Junaid Ahmad got 1077 marks. The IIT Bombay alumnus Kanishak Kataria belongs to SC category and qualified the examination with mathematics as his optional subject. He is a B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering).

This year, a total of 759 candidates cleared the UPSC examination, the result of which was announced on April 7, 2018.

UPSC CSE results 2018: Marks of toppers

Rank 1: Kanishak Kataria- 1121 marks

Rank 2: Akshat Jain- 1080 marks

Rank 3: Junaid Ahmad- 1077 marks

Rank 4: Shreyans Kumat- 1071 marks

Rank 5: Srushti Jayant Deshmukh- 1068 marks

Rank 6: Shubham Gupta- 1067 marks

Rank 7: Karnati Varunreddy- 1067 marks

Rank 8: Vaishali Singh- 1066 marks

Rank 9: Gunjan dWIVEDI: 1064 marks

Rank 10: Tanmay Vashistha Sharma- 1064 marks.

The civil services (preliminary) examination was conducted on June 3, 2018. A total of 10,65,552 candidates applied for the examination, out of which 4,93,972 candidates appeared. As many as 10,468 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was held in September-October, and 1,994 candidates qualified for the personality test in February-March 2019.

Appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the rules for the examination, the UPSC said. The number of vacancies reported by the government to be filled is as under: IAS-180 (including reserved category), IFS-30, IPS-150, Central Services Group ‘A’-384, Group ‘B’ services-68.

