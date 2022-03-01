UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2022: Centre choice filling window to open from March 3

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the candidates to submit choice of exam centre for the Civil Services prelims exam 2022. The window for submitting the revised choice of centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases. Candidates can read the notification on the official website – upsc.gov.in

As per the notice, the first phase will begin on March 3 and will end on March 7, 6 pm. The second phase will be available between March 10 to 14 till 6 pm. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above examination, if required. If a candidate does not want to change his/her Centre, he/she is not required to log into the aforesaid window.

Additionally, two new exam centres – Dharamshala and Mandi in the state of Himachal Pradesh have also been added as exam centres for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022,

The candidates should note that their requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of “first- apply-first allot”. The requests of the candidates for change in their centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the centres for accommodating the candidates.