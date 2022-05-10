UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2022 admit card released: How to download

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services preliminary exam 2022. All those candidates who have applied for the examination can download their respective hall tickets from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE prelims examination will be conducted on June 5, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card by following the below steps —

UPSC CSE prelims admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website for the UPSC — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification for the admit card of the UPSC CSE prelims 2022

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and submit

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference.

Details mentioned in the UPSC CSE prelims admit card 2022 —

The admit card includes the exact exam centre, date and time for the examination. Candidates can see the following details mentioned on the UPSC CSE prelims admit card 2022:

Candidate’s name

Name and year of the examination

Registration ID

Roll number

Complete postal address (as provided in the application form by the candidates)

Important instructions to follow during the exam

Photograph and signature of the candidate

The Civil Services exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Grade A and B posts in the central government and its departments.