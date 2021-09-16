UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2021 admit card: Here’s how to download

UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021 admit card has been released today. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Civil Service prelims notification was released on March 4. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 10.

Direct link for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 notification.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further reference

The prelims exam consists of two papers, Paper-I and II. In each paper, objective type or multiple-choice questions are asked which carry a total of 400 marks. As a minimum qualification in the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to score at least 33 percent of the total marks.

For every wrong answer, negative marks equal to one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. The questions in the paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and Technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.