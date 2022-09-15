UPSC Civil Services Mains exam tomorrow; check exam day guidelines, last minute tips

UPSC CSE Mains 2022: Union Public Selection Commission will conduct the Civil Services main examination from September 16 onwards. UPSC Mains comprises 9 subjective papers including one essay paper, four GS papers, two optional papers and two language papers. The entire process is carried out on five days with two papers conducted per day.

With just a day remaining, we suggest candidates to not touch a new topic and rather revise their notes. Candidates are also advised to follow the exam day guidelines released by UPSC for appearing candidates.

– Candidates must reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the exam time to avoid last-minute inconvenience

– Apart from the pen and regular stationery items, candidates must carry their admit card, one identity proof and passport size photographs.

– Candidates must carry a face mask, a transparent water bottle, and a small bottle of hand sanitizer

– There is no designated dress code for appearing in the exam but any electronic devices and digital watches are prohibited in the examination hall.

It is vital to have a definitive grasp of the UPSC exam pattern. So, while appearing in the exam candidates should keep a note of these examination tips and tricks

Advertisement

Also read | UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022: The art of writing answers to score better

Analyse the difficulty level: Read the entire question paper attentively and mark the easy questions first, then the medium-difficult questions, and finally the content-heavy ones. By the time you reach the final hour of the exam, your mind would have warmed up, allowing you to tackle even the most challenging questions.

Divide your time in the examination hall wisely: Depending on whether the questions are 10 or 15 marks, divide your 170 minutes equally among them. Allow 7 to 10 minutes for things like signing the attendance OMR sheet and going to the restroom. It is important to plan your time accordingly.

Read the questions twice before beginning to write an answer: Before you begin your answer, be sure you comprehend the exact demand of the question. Concentrate on keywords and terms and remember to include an introduction and conclusion in your answers. Provide a coherent introduction and conclusion even if you feel you have little or no content for it.

Advertisement

Facts and figures should be highlighted: To draw the evaluator’s attention to your areas of strength in the answer, use the underlining method. If the question is divided into sections, begin each section’s answer with a distinct heading.

Things to keep in mind: Write only what you know about the topic and then move on. Try to not waste your time in writing unnecessary content if you have less knowledge on one topic. Continue to the next question, and utilise the time saved from the previous one to create a better and more elaborate answer to a question that you find moderately challenging.

: