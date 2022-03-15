UPSC Civil Service Mains 2021 result in fourth week of March; interviews to begin in April

In a notice released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the commission has informed that the result of civil services 2021 main examinations will be released in the fourth week of March. It further informed the candidates that the personality tests (interview) of the selected candidates will begin in first week of April.

“Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of Civil Services (Main) Examintion-2021, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a limited period of time. All the candidates who would qualify the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit,” the official notification reads.

The commission has further directed all the candidates to to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each for the purpose of Personality Tests/Interviews.

UPSC conducted the civil services main examination from January 9 to 15 for nine subjective-type papers. Candidates who qualify the mains exam will be called for personality interview.