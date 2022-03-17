UPSC Civil Service Mains 2021 result declared, here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the Civil Services (Main) examination 2021. The CSE Main examination was conducted from January 7, 2022 to January 16, 2022. Candidates can check their result at the official website – upsc.gov.in

Those who have qualified the mains exam will have to submit the DAF II on the official website between March 17 to March 24, till 6 pm.

UPSC Civil Service Main exam Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UPSC Mains result link 2021’ tab.

Step 3: A pdf file with candidate’s credentials will appear.

Step 4: Download and print it for future reference.

Qualified candidates will now appear for the personality test. The maximum marks are 2025. The interview will carry 275 marks, no minimum qualifying marks. The candidates are required to bring a Government issued Photo ID card, 2 recent passport size photographs, Certificates in support of age relaxation, if applicable, matriculation certificate, degree certificate, TA form and other documents.

The UPSC conducts examination every year in three stages namely preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates from across the country for the All India Services and central services like IAS, IRS, IPS, IFS etc. Each candidate is required to successfully qualify in all the three phases of examination conducted by UPSC.