UPSC Civil Service main exam 2021 to be conducted as per schedule: UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has clarified that the civil service main examination will be conducted as per schedule i.e., from January 7 onwards. The commission has also urged the states to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to candidates, examination functionaries in their movement.

As stated by UPSC, candidates’ e-admit cards, identity cards of examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes.

Owing to the omicron variant of the Covid-19, several states have imposed curfews and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Schools and other educational institutions have also been shut in many states.

UPSC CSE mains exams will begin on January 7 and end on January 16. The nine papers will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon while the forenoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.