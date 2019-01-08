UPSC Civil Service (Main) exam 2018: Interview from February 11

UPSC Civil Service (Main) exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the UPSC Civil Service (Main) examination 2018. The interview rounds will begin from 9 am on February 11. Candidates need to check their interview schedule through the official website – upsc.gov.in.

The interview rounds for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam 2018 will be held from January 28 to February 1, 2019.

READ | UPSC IFS 2018 interview from January 28

UPSC Civil Service (Main) 2018: How to check interview slots

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘Interview schedule: Civil Services (main) exam, 2018’

Step 3: A new window will open, find your roll number and check slot and date of interview.

Candidates need to carry original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as TA form, etc. The UPSC IFS Main written exams were conducted from December 3 to December 13, 2018.

