UPSC Civil Service final result 2021 declared; Shruti Sharma secures AIR 1

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today on May 30. Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Shruti Sharma has secured all India Rank 1 in the final result declared today. All the top three positions have been secured by girl candidates this year. Shruti is an alumnus of St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University and have been preparing for UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on October 10, 2021, and the results of the examination were released on October 29. The main examination was conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022, and the results were declared on March 17, 2022. The Interview was the last round of the examination which began on April 5 and concluded on May 26.

UPSC Civil Service final results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘UPSC Civil Service final result 2021’ available on the homepage

Step 3: The result will appear in a PDF file on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.

In 2020, a total number of 761 candidates cleared the UPSC CSE final examination out of which 545 were men and 216 were women. Shubham Kumar was the first place holder in the examination, second was Jagrati Awasthi, and third was Ankita Jain.