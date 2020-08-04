scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Top News
Live now

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Pradeep Singh is the topper

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 Live Updates: Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019. The second rank is secured by Jatin Kishore. Pratibha Verma at Rank 3 is the highest scorer among females.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2020 12:53:18 pm
UPSC CSE result 2019 LIVE UPSC CSE result 2019 LIVE: Check result at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 Live Updates: Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019. The second rank is secured by Jatin Kishore. Pratibha Verma at Rank 3 is the highest scorer among females. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the result of the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019 at upsc.gov.in.

Based on the result of the written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September and the interviews for personality tests held in February-August, a total of 829 candidates have passed the exam. Most of the qualified candidates (304) are from the general category.

Those who have yet to check their result can follow these steps – visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Click on the result link. Log-in using credentials. Result will display on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

UPSC CSE result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Result declared at upsc.gov.in, check updates 

12:53 (IST)04 Aug 2020
Pradeep Singh tops UPSC CSE 2019

Pradeep Singh has secured rank 1 in Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019. The second rank is secured by Jatin Kishore. Pratibha Verma at Rank 3 is the highest scorer among females

12:48 (IST)04 Aug 2020
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 declared

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Civil Services Final examination. The candidates can check the merit list through the website- upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE result 2019 UPSC CSE result 2019 LIVE: Check result at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: The commission has also maintained a consolidated reserve list of candidates in which 182 candidates have been selected. Of the total, 180 candidates have been selected for IAS posts, 24 for IFS, 150 for IPS, 438 for Central Services group A and 135 candidates for group B level services, as informed by the official notice. The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd