UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Pradeep Singh is the topper

UPSC CSE result 2019 LIVE: Check result at upsc.gov.in UPSC CSE result 2019 LIVE: Check result at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 Live Updates: Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019. The second rank is secured by Jatin Kishore. Pratibha Verma at Rank 3 is the highest scorer among females. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the result of the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019 at upsc.gov.in.

Based on the result of the written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September and the interviews for personality tests held in February-August, a total of 829 candidates have passed the exam. Most of the qualified candidates (304) are from the general category.

Those who have yet to check their result can follow these steps – visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Click on the result link. Log-in using credentials. Result will display on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.