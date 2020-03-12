UPSC Civil Service exam 2020: Withdrawl of applications begin today, check detail process

UPSC Civil Service exam 2020 will be held on May 31, 2020 UPSC Civil Service exam 2020 will be held on May 31, 2020

UPSC Civil Service exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed the facility of withdrawal of applications by candidates. The facilities can be availed by candidates appearing for civil services (preliminary) examination. The candidates can withdraw their application till March 18, 2020. The online window to withdraw application will be closed on March 18 at 6 pm.

READ | UPSC Civil Services recruitment lowest in past four years

The CSE prelims 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020. The preliminary test consists of Paper-I and Paper-II. In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

In video| UPSC CSE 2020: How to prepare

UPSC CSE exams 2020: Instructions for withdrawal of applications

Step 1: Candidates have to provide the details of the registered application with registration-id which was completed and submitted finally.

Step 2: Candidate must ensure the availability of registered mobile number and email-id as provided while submitting the application. The request will be accepted only after the confirmation by validating the OTP details sent on candidate’s mobile and email, such OTP will be valid for 30 minutes

Step 3: If a candidate has submitted more than one application form then the higher registration-id for latest completed application will be considered for withdrawal.

Step 4: After the final acceptance of the request for online withdrawal of application the candidate must print the authenticated receipt. Once application is withdrawn by the candidate

Step 5: UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates so even in case of successful withdrawn of application, the fees will not be refunded.

In March, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will notify for the Indian Engineering Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS). The application process is scheduled to commence from March 25, and will be closed on April 13, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd