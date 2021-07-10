UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 interview admit card released

Candidates appearing for the interview can download their admit card from the official website - upsc.gov.in. (Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the personality test (interview) of Civil Services exam 2020. The interviews will begin on August 2 and will conclude on September 22. Candidates appearing for the interview can download their admit card from the official website – upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC civil services interview were earlier scheduled to be commenced from April 26, 2021, but were postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The candidates appearing in the interview need to carry a list of documents on the date of the interview. The candidates are provided a check list to ensure that all the necessary documents are carried by the candidate.

Documents to carry on the interview day

As per the checklist given by the UPSC, a candidate needs to carry the following documents:

Original documents to support the educational qualifications

Original caste certificate (if applicable)

Certificate of disability (if applicable)

Photo ID proof

Apart from the above-given list, the commission has also specified the guidelines for candidates who availed age relaxation, exemption of Indian language in the Main exam, correction certificate etc.

Candidates who qualify the final cut-off (mains marks + personality test marks) will be selected for various posts in IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other group A and B services.