UPSC Civil Service exam: How cadres are allocated in all-India services

UPSC Civil Service exam 2020: The foundation course will be held from August 24 to December 4, 2020. File Photo UPSC Civil Service exam 2020: The foundation course will be held from August 24 to December 4, 2020. File Photo

UPSC Civil Service exam 2020: Securing the top rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam does not mean that one will be allotted a cadre of their choice. The new government norms in 2017 revised the policy of cadre allotment for all-India Services — Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS).

Apart from the ranking of the candidates, 10 per cent weightage will be given to the performance of selected candidates in the foundation course.

READ | Joint Secys from outside: How government found a way to duck quota

According to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Office Memorandum (OM), the vacancies will be determined by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Cadre Controlling Authorities.

The vacancies will be determined as per the vacant posts available in various departments including the reserved categories — Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Other Backward Classes (OBC).

READ | UPSC CDS I final result 2019 declared

UPSC Civil Service exam 2020: How a candidate can choose the cadre

– Candidates can choose their cadre in the descending order of preference as per the alphabetical order. For example, a candidate from West Bengal has to keep his state in the last order as the state come last among all the states due to the alphabet ‘W’. In this way, the candidates have to select their order of preferences.

– Candidates who do not mark their specific zone of preferences will consider that they do not have any preferred zones or cadres of their choice.

– The candidates under physically disabled quota will get an additional option to select their preferences.

– The candidates allocated to their home cadre can express the first preference as the zone in which the home cadre falls.

READ | UPSC recruitment for various posts: Apply for 134 posts

The joint cadres or states will be divided into the following five zones:

i. Zone-1 (AGMUT, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana)

ii. Zone-2 (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha)

iii. Zone-3 (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh)

iv. Zone-4 (West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam-Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland), and

v. Zone-5 (Telangana. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala)

The cadre allocation for civil servants will be made before the commencement of the foundation course. The foundation course for the 2020 batch will begin August 24 at LBSNAA (Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd