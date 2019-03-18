Toggle Menu
UPSC civil service exam 2019: Application submission deadline extended, check revised date

UPSC 2019: From the decline in exam takers in Hindi to vacancy analysis, check everything new in the civil services exam. UPSC civil services is scheduled to be conducted on June 2 for 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates

UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: (Representational Image)

UPSC civil service exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had extended the application deadline for the civil services examination (CSE). Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on April 18 (Monday) which now has been extended to March 19 (Tuesday). Interested candidates can apply through the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in by 6 pm tomorrow.

The number of applications advertised this year is 896, including those reserved for PWD candidates. While this is a slight increase from last year, a look at the data of the previous seven years shows the vacancies continue to be low. Read the full report here

The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually, this year it is scheduled on June 2.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘various application form’
Step 3: Click on ‘click here for part I registration’
Step 4: Read instructions, click ‘yes’
Step 5: Fill form
Step 6: Make payment
Step 7: Select centre, upload images
Step 8: Agree to the declaration

Candidates will then have to fill the form II as well without which the application process will not be considered complete.

Meanwhile, Data obtained by The Indian Express show that since 2013, there has been a sharp dip not only in students taking the CSE in Hindi — for services like the IAS, IPS and Indian Foreign Service — but also in recruits who studied in either Hindi-medium universities or schools. According to the data, there is also a steady increase in students preferring English.

Of the 370 new civil services recruits trained at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBNSAA) in Mussoorie, eight took the Civil Service Examination (CSE) in Hindi compared to 48 of 202 in 2013; five recruits studied at Hindi-medium universities; and 30 attended Hindi-medium schools.

