UPSC civil service exam 2019: Application submission deadline extended, check revised date

UPSC civil service exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had extended the application deadline for the civil services examination (CSE). Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on April 18 (Monday) which now has been extended to March 19 (Tuesday). Interested candidates can apply through the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in by 6 pm tomorrow.

Advertising

UPSC civil services is scheduled to be conducted on June 2 for 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates. This year, the newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) quota will be applicable for candidates who have a family income less than Rs 8 lakh. The UPSC has asked candidates belonging to the category to furnish an EWS certificate by August 1

The number of applications advertised this year is 896, including those reserved for PWD candidates. While this is a slight increase from last year, a look at the data of the previous seven years shows the vacancies continue to be low. Read the full report here

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘various application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for part I registration’

Step 4: Read instructions, click ‘yes’

Step 5: Fill form

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Select centre, upload images

Step 8: Agree to the declaration

Read| UPSC civil servcies exam 2019: Check eligibility, exam pattern and other details

Advertising

Candidates will then have to fill the form II as well without which the application process will not be considered complete.

Meanwhile, Data obtained by The Indian Express show that since 2013, there has been a sharp dip not only in students taking the CSE in Hindi — for services like the IAS, IPS and Indian Foreign Service — but also in recruits who studied in either Hindi-medium universities or schools. According to the data, there is also a steady increase in students preferring English.

Read| UPSC civil services, decline in students taking exam in Hindi

Of the 370 new civil services recruits trained at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBNSAA) in Mussoorie, eight took the Civil Service Examination (CSE) in Hindi compared to 48 of 202 in 2013; five recruits studied at Hindi-medium universities; and 30 attended Hindi-medium schools.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.