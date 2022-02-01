UPSC Civil Service 2022 application form releasing tomorrow; Know eligibility criteria, how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the application process for Civil Services and Indian Forest Service (IFS) preliminary examinations on February 2. The last date for completing the application process is February 22. The examinations for both Civil Services and Forest Services 2022 recruitment will be conducted on June 5, 2022.

Before filling out the application form 2022, it is essential to know the eligibility criteria. The eligibility conditions are again divided into nationality, age, and educational qualifications. Take a look at these below.

IFS – Candidates applying for UPSC IFS 2022 must either be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan or any other place having the requisite eligibility certificate. The minimum age is 21 years while the maximum is 32 years. In terms of educational qualification, the applicant should have a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university or institute.

Civil Services – To apply for UPSC IAS 2022, the aspirant must either be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, etc. They should have attained a minimum age of 21 years or a maximum of 32 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for certain categories. The candidate must hold a degree from any of the government-approved universities.

Now, to know how to apply for IFS and IAS application forms, take a look at the steps given below.

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2- Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 3- Now, click on the link that reads ‘Online Application for Various Examinations’.

Step 4- Find the link for online applications of the required recruitment.

Step 5- Complete the application process for UPSC IAS and IFS in two parts.

Step 6- In the first part, provide basic details and then read all necessary instructions for image specification, fee payment, correction, etc.

Step 7- Click on the ‘Submit’ and then follow the next set of procedures.

Step 8- Pay the online application fee, select the examination centre and then upload the required documents.

The UPSC Civil Service prelims admit card 2022 will be released 15 days prior to the exam date. The same has to be downloaded from the official website upsc.gov.in. Using the admit card, they have to appear for the examination on the stipulated exam date.