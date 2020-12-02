scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: Application process begins

UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: The application process has started on December 2 and will continue till December 22, 6 pm. The number of vacancies has not yet been released.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | December 2, 2020 5:21:54 pm
UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The application process has started on December 2 and will continue till December 22, 6 pm. The number of vacancies has not yet been released.

To be qualified for the job, candidates will have to clear a written test followed by physical standards or physical efficiency tests and medical standard tests by CISF, as per the rule. The written exam will comprise two papers. Paper I will consist of general ability and intelligence and professional skills. Paper-II consists of essays, precis writing, and comprehension.

UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Candidate must not have attained the age of 35 years. Age will be counted as on August 1. The upper age limit will be relaxable up to a maximum of five years for SC, ST candidates.

Education: Applicant must have a graduation degree from a government recognised university or institute.

UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the detailed application form under ‘latest news’
Step 3: Click on click here under application form
Step 4: Register using credentials
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents
Step 6: Pay fee, submit

Candidates are required to route a hard copy of the online submitted application form through the proper channel with necessary certification done by the appropriate authority to the CISF authorities at the address: “Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003”, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission on or before December 31.

