UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: Application process begins

UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational)

UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The application process has started on December 2 and will continue till December 22, 6 pm. The number of vacancies has not yet been released.

To be qualified for the job, candidates will have to clear a written test followed by physical standards or physical efficiency tests and medical standard tests by CISF, as per the rule. The written exam will comprise two papers. Paper I will consist of general ability and intelligence and professional skills. Paper-II consists of essays, precis writing, and comprehension.

UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Candidate must not have attained the age of 35 years. Age will be counted as on August 1. The upper age limit will be relaxable up to a maximum of five years for SC, ST candidates.

Read | Railways to hold recruitment exams for 1.40 lakh posts

Education: Applicant must have a graduation degree from a government recognised university or institute.

UPSC CISF AC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the detailed application form under ‘latest news’

Step 3: Click on click here under application form

Step 4: Register using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

Candidates are required to route a hard copy of the online submitted application form through the proper channel with necessary certification done by the appropriate authority to the CISF authorities at the address: “Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003”, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission on or before December 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.