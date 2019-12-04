UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2020 application form released: How to apply

The application process will start from tomorrow and the candidates will be able to apply latest till December 24, 2019. (Representational Image) The application process will start from tomorrow and the candidates will be able to apply latest till December 24, 2019. (Representational Image)

UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2020: The official notification for UPSC Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) has been released today. With the release of notification, the application process will start and the candidates will be able to apply latest till December 24, 2019. The CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2020 examination will be conducted on March 1, 2020.

The final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination, physical and medical standard tests or personality/interview tests.

UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2020: How to apply

Once the notification is released, candidates can apply on the official website-http://www.upsc.gov.in from December 4 to December 24, 2019. The admit cards will be released a week before the examination is conducted.

UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2020: Exam pattern

UPSC CISF written exam will consist of 2 papers. The question paper will have 2 parts-part one will comprise of general ability and professional skills and part 2 will consist of essay, precis writing and comprehension. Paper 1 will consist of total of 150 MCQ type questions to be completed in the total duration of two and a half hours. Paper 2 will consist of 100 marks, to be completed in total time duration of 2 hours.

