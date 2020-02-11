UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2020 admit card released, check schedule

UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE will be conducted on March 1, 2020. File UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE will be conducted on March 1, 2020. File

UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2020 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- upsc.gov.in.

The CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2020 will be conducted on March 1, 2020. The final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination, physical and medical standard tests or personality/ interview tests.

UPSC CISF admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘e-Admit card: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE – 2020’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your CISF/roll number, date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

UPSC CISF recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern

The written exam will be of 300 marks constituting 150 questions. Candidates will be given two-and-a-half-hours to complete the test. The written exam will be a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based and will be set in both English and Hindi.

The paper will be divided into two parts. Part one is further divided into two parts comprising of general ability and intelligence questions for 150 marks and professional skills test for 150 marks.

There will be 75 questions in each section. Part two will comprise of an essay, precis writing and comprehension for 100 marks for two hours. A candidate will be given choice to attempt the written part in either Hindi or English.

