UPSC changes the formulae to resolve ties, decide ranks

UPSC changes tie resolving criteira. (Representational image) UPSC changes tie resolving criteira. (Representational image)

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has changed the formula to break ties. Now, the students who score equal marks will be ranked based on the new formula. For every exam, there is a new criteria. This revised ties principal would be applicable for the exams or notifications advertised or conducted after August 28, 2019.

For the Civil Services and Forest Services exams, marks obtained in compulsory papers and in the PT exam will be counted as the first parameter. In case candidates score the same marks then their age will be considered. Older candidates will be given more preference. Same criteria will be followed for specialist services or IES, ISS and combined geo-scientist and geologist exam. Earlier, weightage was given to aggregate marks, as per the notice.

In video| How to prepare for UPSC exams?

For the specialist Combined medical services, age will be the first parameter followed by the date of completing the internship. Those who completed the internship first will get preference.

For CDS, NDA, CPF and CISF exams age will be the only parameter. The only age tie-breaker will also be considered for LDCE or stenographer recruitment exams.

In case of recruitment where there is only interview as the selection criteria, age will be the first consideration followed by candidates acquired degree earlier will be given preference.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd