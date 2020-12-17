UPSC CDS II result 2020 declared, 6,727 candidates qualify for interview 

UPSC CDS II result available at upsc.gov.in. File

UPSC CDS II Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of Combined Defence Services (CDS) written exam II. A total of 6,727 candidates have been qualified for the interview. The candidates appeared in the written exam held on November 8 can check the result through the website- upsc.gov.in.

The candidates need to submit their original certificates by July 1 for IMA and NA, May 13 for AFA, and October 1 only for SSC courses. “The candidature of all the candidates, whose roll numbers are shown in the lists below, is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of the admission to the examination, they are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (date of birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (army wing/ senior division air wing/ naval wing) etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD (Army) / Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry for female candidates West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066,” the notification mentioned.

UPSC CDS II result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

In case the candidates have any query, they can contact the Union Public Service Commission’s facilitation counter at its Campus between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or over telephone No.011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

