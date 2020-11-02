UPSC CDS II result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

UPSC CDS 2019 result available at upsc.gov.in Representational image/ file

UPSC CDS II result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam II. A total of 241 candidates have qualified the exam. The merit list has been released and marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results. It would only be available for 30 days.

The result includes names of candidates who were recommended earlier for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-flying) training course(s). The results of the medical exam have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, as per the official notice. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates will be done by army headquarter.

UPSC CDS II result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile.

In case of any doubt, candidates can directly connect with UPSC officials. Candidates can connect with them on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM, in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, and 011-23098543.

