UPSC CDS II result 2018 declared: Abhishek Raj, Anurag Singh top

UPSC CDS II 2018 final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined Defence Services Examination, (CDS iI) 2018 exam on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates were selected based on written test and interview round. Abhishek Raj has secured top position in the Indian Military Academy and Indian Navy Academy while Anurag Singh has topped in the Indian Air Force exam.

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy (including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders), 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry

While the merit list has been declared, the detailed marks of candidates have not been disclosed and will be uploaded within 15 days from today at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II 2018 final result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.govin

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Final result – Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 (OTA)’ under ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link, a PDF file will open

Step 5: Find your roll number

The results of the medical exam have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates will be done by army headquarter