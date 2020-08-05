UPSC CDS II 2020 notification released, check details

UPSC CDS II notification 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in. File Photo UPSC CDS II notification 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in. File Photo

UPSC CDS II notification 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II exam on Wednesday, August 5. The application process has begun and will conclude on August 25. Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 344 vacancies have been advertised including those for SSC women candidates. Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile.

UPSC CDS II notification 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CDS 2020′ link

Step 3: In part I of the registration, submit your basic information.

Step 4: In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and sign

Step 5: Save it and take a print out for further reference

Candidates with a graduation degree can apply for IMA and OTA. For INA, an applicant must have an engineering degree and for AFA, both class 12 pass and engineering degree holders can apply.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 and those belonging to reserved category and women are exempted from paying any fee.

Age limit: For IMA and INA — unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 1997 and not later than 1st July, 2002 only are eligible. For AFA, the age limit is 20-24 years and is relaxable up to 26 years. For OTA, men born not earlier than 2nd July, 1996 and not later than 1st July, 2002 only are eligible. For OTA, SSC women category the age limit is between 2nd July, 1996 and not later than 1st July, 2002.

