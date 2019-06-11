UPSC CDS II notification 2019: Exam on September 8, check details

UPSC CDS II notification 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II exam on June 12 (Wednesday). The application process will also begin tomorrow and will conclude on July 8 (Monday), 2019. Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The exam, as per the UPSC notice, will be conducted on September 8 (Sunday). This is the second CDS notification of the year, earlier 417 vacancies were advertised under UPSC CDS I 2019. Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile.

UPSC CDS II notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CDS 2019 link

Step 3: In part I of the registration, submit your basic information.

Step 4: In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and sign

Step 5: Save it and take a print out for further reference

The application link will only be activated tomorrow – June 12 (Wednesday). While the detailed vacancy and eligibility criteria will be released tomorrow, based on the previous years’ notification, candidates with a graduation degree can apply for IMA and OTA. For INA, an applicant must have an engineering degree and for AFA, both class 12 pass and engineering degree holders can apply.

