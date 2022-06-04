UPSC CDS II Final result 2021 declared; Himanshu Pandey secures AIR 1

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the Combined Defence Services Examination II 2021 today. A total of 142 candidates have been recommended by the commission. The result has been declared in the form of merit list and candidates can check the result pdf at – upsc.gov.in

Himanshu Pandey has secured the all India rank 1 in Indian Military Academy and Indian Naval Academy and Raj Kumar at rank 1 for Indian Airforce.

The Commission had recommended 2469, 1079 and 599 as qualified in the written test of which 81, 47 and 14 have qualified for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021. The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the result lists.