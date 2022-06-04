scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

UPSC CDS II Final result 2021 declared; Himanshu Pandey secures AIR 1

The Commission had recommended 2469, 1079 and 599 as qualified in the written test of which 81, 47 and 14 have qualified for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
June 4, 2022 12:59:36 pm
UPSC CDS-I answer key 2019, upsc jobs, upsc cds application form, upsc.gov.in, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, govt jobs,The result has been declared in the form of merit list and candidates can check the result pdf at – upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the Combined Defence Services Examination II 2021 today. A total of 142 candidates have been recommended by the commission. The result has been declared in the form of merit list and candidates can check the result pdf at – upsc.gov.in

Himanshu Pandey has secured the all India rank 1 in Indian Military Academy and  Indian Naval Academy and Raj Kumar at rank 1 for Indian Airforce. 

Read |‘Chosen family’: Two roommates who cleared UPSC together, now rooting for friend

The Commission had recommended 2469, 1079 and 599 as qualified in the written test of which 81, 47 and 14 have qualified for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. 

Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021. The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the result lists.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement