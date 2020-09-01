UPSC CDS II final result 2019 declared, 196 candidates qualify

UPSC CDS II final result 2019 available at upsc.gov.in. Representational image/ file

UPSC CDS II final result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), (CDS II) 2019 examination. A total of 196 candidates have qualified the examination. As per the release, a total of 100 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The candidates can check the merit list through the website- upsc.gov.in. “However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019,” the UPSC release mentioned. The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

UPSC CDS II final results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

In case the candidates have any queries, they can contact the Union Public Service Commission’s facilitation counter at its Campus between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or over telephone No.011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd