UPSC CDS (II) final result 2018 declared, 195 qualify

UPSC CDS (II) result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2018. A total of 195 candidates got qualified on the basis of interviews conducted by the Service Selection Board, mentioned the official notification.

All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the list at the official website — upsc.gov.in.

“The following are the lists, in order of merit, in respect of 195 (*140+^55) candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai; for 110th Short Service Commission Course (Non-Technical) (for Men) and (ii) ^officers Training Academy, Chennai; 24th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course; commencing in October, 2019,” read the official notification.

“The list of 110th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (For Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-Flying) Training Course(s),” the notification mentioned.

UPSC CDS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for UPSC Combined Defence Services examination (II) 2018 result link

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the names of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

