UPSC CDS II admit card released: Steps to download

UPSC CDS II admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 8. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card along with a valid government identity proof to the exam hall.

The admit card will have the exam venue, reporting time, and other important instructions. It also carries names and other details of the candidates. In case of any discrepancy in the e-admit card, the same may be communicated to the commission immediately at e-mail ID: us.cds-upsc@gov.in latest by November 3, as per the official notice.

UPSC CDS II admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link in ‘what’s new’

Step 3: Click on the link on the new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates are also advised to bring a black ballpoint pen to the exam hall. Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue. Further, candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottles. Besides above, candidates have to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the exam halls.

