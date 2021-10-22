scorecardresearch
Friday, October 22, 2021
UPSC CDS II admit card released: Steps to download

Aspirants appearing for the UPSC CDS II exam on November 14 can download the admit card from the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in..

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
October 22, 2021 4:50:41 pm
upsc, upsc cds, upsc cds admit card 2021, upsc.gov.in, upsc website,UPSC CDS II admit cards are available at upsc.gov.in (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/ Representational)

UPSC CDS II admit card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Aspirants appearing for the exam on November 14 can download the admit card from the UPSC website.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card along with valid government identity proof to the exam hall. The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

Read |UPSC CDS II 2021: Check exam syllabus and important details

UPSC CDS II admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link in ‘what’s new’

Step 3: Click on the link on the new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. Candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by the SSB test. The candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the SSB interview tests.

