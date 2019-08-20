UPSC CDS II admit card released: How to download, important instructions

UPSC CDS II admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam II 2019. The CDS II 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on September 8 (Sunday). Candidates can download their hall ticket or admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

In case of any discrepancy in the e-admit card, candidates need to approach authorities via the official e-mail ID: us.cds-upsc@gov.in, latest by September 3, as per the official notification.

UPSC CDS II admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link under ‘latest news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to carry three passport-sized photographs, identity proofs and the print out of e-admit card for verification purposes at the exam venue. Without these documents, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam.

The candidates will also be given the chance to submit representations, if any, on the questions asked in the exam within seven days.

A total of 417 vacancies have been advertised including those for SSC women candidates. Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile.