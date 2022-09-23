scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

UPSC CDS-II 2022 written result announced: How to download

UPSC CDS II Result 2022: Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CDS II exam 2022 can now check the written exam result through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

This year, the written exam of UPSC CDS I was conducted on September 4.

Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CDS II exam 2022 can now check the written exam result through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Read |UPSC NDA, NA II written result 2022 declared: How to check

This year, the written exam of UPSC CDS I was conducted on September 4. 

UPSC CDS II result 2022: Check how to download

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link given for UPSC CDS I Result 2022.

Step 3: A new PDF document will open in a new window. In this document, candidates can check their names.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF document for future reference.

The candidates who are selected in this round are now eligible to be interviewed “by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 154th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2023 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala,

Additionally, candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website — joinindianarmy.nic.in — to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

 

