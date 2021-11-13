UPSC CDS II 2021 tomorrow: Know last minute revision strategy, exam pattern

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Service Examination (II) on November 14, 2021. CDS II 2021 admit card has already been released and candidates can download the same from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

As per the CDS II syllabus 2021, the examination consists of three papers – English, General Knowledge, and Mathematics. Each subject or paper will be held for 2 hours. Each paper totals 100 marks. There will also be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for the incorrect answers. At this point, it is essential to have a last-minute revision strategy that will help candidates get the best out of the remaining time. Take a look at what one can do during this stage.

— Devote time to practice questions from the ‘spotting the error’ section. For that, one should keep up with their reading habit along with sufficient practice.

— As per experts, the best way to practice comprehension is from the CDS II previous year question papers. Aspirants can also go through the editorial columns from a daily newspaper.

— If one has revised the current affairs, they can put focus on Economics especially to macroeconomic topics like taxation, inflation, unemployment, etc.

— In History, revise the book by Bipan Chandra extensively. Modern History and Polity require special care. Additionally, carefully revise the Indian national movements a good number of questions are expected from this part.

— Mensuration is one of the most important topics in the Mathematics paper. Hence, candidates should put special emphasis on the Mensuration 3D part that covers the spheres, hemisphere, cylinder, cone, etc. Other than that, it is recommended to be familiar with the formula-based questions.

— Additionally, this time is ideal to cover certain topics from Mathematics. These include decimal fraction, square root and cube roots, simple interest, quadratic equation, height, and distance, etc. As per experts, this shouldn’t take more than 4 days to complete.

After the examination concludes, the CDS II answer key 2021 will be released both officially and unofficially. Candidates can go through the answer keys to get an idea of the tentative score. Subsequently, the CDS II result 2021 will be declared in the form of merit list.