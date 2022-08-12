UPSC CDS II 2021 Result declared: Here’s how to download list of shortlisted candidates

UPSC CDS II 2021 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2021 exam result at the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

While the list of candidates has been uploaded on the official UPSC website, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

UPSC CDS II 2021 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end and click on the link for ‘Final results’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Click on the ‘Examination Final Results’ link.

Step 4: In the new window, click on the download link for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA).

Step 5: The list of shortlisted candidates will be available in the form of a PDF. Download and save for future reference.

UPSC has now issued a list of candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the CDS II 2021 exam held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The selected candidates will now be admitted to the officers training academy, Chennai, for 116th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and officers training academy, Chennai, 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2022.

Through this exam, the Commission is recruiting for 169 vacancies of 116th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 169 and 16 for (II) 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

Candidates should note that the results of medical examination of candidates have not been taken into account while preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, and verification of date of birth and educational qualification will be done by Army Head Quarter.