UPSC CDS II 2021 on November 14: Check tips for last week’s revision

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examination on November 14, 2021. The recruitment exam will be held in the pen-and-paper format at specific centres across the country.

This exam will be designed to test a candidate’s intellectual capacity and expertise in the three prime subjects – English, mathematics and general knowledge. With only one week in hand, here are some important tips and tricks for candidates to boost their last-minute UPSC CDS 2 Exam Preparation.

Preparation tips for English

— Read a national daily English newspaper every day. Not only will it boost a candidate’s general awareness, it will also help them widen their vocabulary.

— Practise 1-2 comprehensions every day, amounting to a total of 20-22 passages till the exam day. By doing so, candidates will improve their speed-reading ability and save time during the actual exam.

— Solve mock tests in a time-bound manner. Make sure to solve this section within 45-50 minutes so that the remaining time can be used for a lengthy and tricky sections.

Preparation tips for mathematics

— Revise formulae and tricks relevant to the mathematics syllabus of classes 11 and 12. Spare 30 minutes every day to revise and recall how all the formulas were derived.

— Apart from solving the UPSC CDS mock tests, spare around 1-2 hours every day to solve only mathematics questions. However, these should be done using a timer. Try to solve each question in under a minute.

Also read | Why do engineers have a better success rate at UPSC Civil Services exam?

— Do not solve complicated or intricate questions at the last moment. Instead, skim through different concepts used and revise them. The exam will test a candidate’s understanding of the subject, not just their ability to solve the paper within the given time.

Preparation tips for general knowledge

— Revise the short notes prepared during the exam preparation. This is a better alternative instead of reading lengthy chapters at the last minute. Aspirants should go through the UPSC CDS 2 previous year question papers to figure the question pattern and weightage.

— Watch YouTube videos to revise current affairs. Videos are always more useful than books for most candidates. Hence, using such aids for last-minute preparation always comes in handy. Make sure to note down the important points while watching the video.

Don't miss | How these civil servants are extending a helping hand to UPSC aspirants via social media

— Watch videos or read about organisations like the UN, IMF, WTO, etc before the exam. Make note of the date of their establishment, their roles and responsibilities, etc.

Once the exam is over, candidates will be shortlisted based on the UPSC CDS 2 cut-offs. Scoring past the required cut-off mark will finalise a candidate’s selection. Candidates are advised to take a look at the previous years’ cut-off trends to determine the expected cut-offs for this year.