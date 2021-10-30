UPSC CDS (II) 2021: Last two weeks preparation plan to crack the exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Service (II) examination on November 14, 2021. The commission has already released the UPSC CDS 2 2021 admit card on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

With almost two weeks left for the examination, it is essential to have a solid plan to enhance the last stage of preparation. Hence, to get the best out of this remaining time, here is a two weeks preparation plan that aspirants can follow to complete and revise the CDS syllabus.

English

— Questions from the ‘spotting the error’ section primarily tests a candidate’s in-depth knowledge in English grammar. To ace this section, one needs to inculcate a reading habit along with an ample amount of practice. Spend at least two hours in a day to revise and solve these questions.

— For the comprehension part, experts suggest spending at least three hours in a day. The best source to practice comprehension is previous year questions. In addition to this, reading the editorial columns from a daily newspaper is advisable.

— Look up at least 10-15 new words for synonyms and antonyms. Knowing a minimum of three synonyms and antonyms for every new word. Good resources to learn new words would be newspapers or compilation books. However, do not forget to revise the older words.

General knowledge

— Current Affairs, according to experts, is a very dynamic section. It covers a plethora of themes from national, international, science and tech, etc. After CA, candidates usually put importance on Economics. From this section, focus more on macroeconomic factors like taxation. inflation, unemployment, taxation, etc.

#2. Modern History and Polity are very important sections which require special care. For the Modern History part, put special emphasis on the Indian national movements as a good number of questions are asked from this part. So, revise the book by Bipan Chandra extensively.

— While studying Geography, revise the name and location of straits, vegetation cover in the country etc. carefully as questions from these sections are frequently asked. Similarly, while studying Indian Geography, carefully note down the names of mountain passes, rivers, etc.

Mathematics

— According to subject experts, mensuration is a very important topic in the Mathematics paper. Hence, it is advised to put special focus on the mensuration 3D part that covers the spheres, hemisphere, cylinder, cone, etc. Try to remember the formulas as most questions asked in the exam are formula-based.

— In the trigonometry section, start with the angles first and then jump to height and distance. After that, if one feels that they should brush up the trigonometric identities portion, then they can do so. Remember the formulas, applications, etc. as well.

— In the remaining time left for the CDS 2 examination, one can complete certain topics as they cover a majority of questions. They are decimal fraction, square root and cube roots, time and work, simple interest, quadratic equation, height and distance, mensuration, 2D and 3D. Experts are of the opinion that one can finish off these topics by five days.

The UPSC CDS 2 2021 answer key will be released after the examination is held. Aspirants can go through the answer keys first and calculate the tentative score. Later on, the UPSC CDS 2 2021 result will be declared in the form of merit lists.