UPSC CDS II 2021 notification released, application process begins for 339 posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a notification for the CDS (Combined Defence Services) exam 2021. Candidates can now apply for the entrance exam online at their official website- upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for CDS II 2021 is August 24, 2021, 6 pm.

As per the notification, there will be a limit on the number of candidates assigned to an exam centre except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. The exam centers will be allotted on the basis of ‘first-apply-first-allot’, after which a centre will full capacity allotment will be frozen. Therefore, candidates are requested to apply online as early as possible.

Candidates may also note that there are two parts of the online application and without the completion of either of the parts, the form will remain invalid. CDS aspirants are also requested to read all instructions carefully before filling the application.

UPSC CSE II 2021: How to apply online?

Step 1: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CDS II link

Step 3: Register using new details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

The online application can be withdrawn from August 31 to September 6, 6 pm. The applications have been invited on 339 vacancies, however, the number of vacancies given above is tentative and may be changed at any stage by services H. Q.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. Candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by the SSB test. The candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the SSB interview tests.