UPSC CDS-II final result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

UPSC CDS-II 2021 result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the result for the Combined Defence Services II (CDS-II) 2021. The candidates can check the result through the website- upsc.gov.in.

A total of 141 men and 51 women have been recommended ​​for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s)

UPSC CDS-II result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The results of medical examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army headquarter.

The marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on commission’s website for 30 days.

In case of any doubt, candidates can directly connect with UPSC officials. Candidates can connect with them on working days between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, and 011-23098543.