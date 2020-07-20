UPSC CDS II 2020: Know how to score more than 150 marks

UPSC CDS 2020: Tips to crack govt recruitment exam UPSC CDS 2020: Tips to crack govt recruitment exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already conducted the first Combined Defense Services (CDS) exam this year. The second session of the bi-annual defense recruitment exam is set to be conducted in November. What leads to the immense popularity of the CDS exam is the direct gateway to the Indian Defense Academies and Officer Training academies. Cracking the CDS 2020 exam is the first hurdle that aspirants must overcome to establish their career as a commissioned officer in the Indian Defense Forces.

The exam is conducted by the UPSC and to appear for the test, one has to register and apply for CDS first. The written entrance exam acts as a screening process and those who clear it are shortlisted for the final interview. To participate in CDS 2020, candidates need to be at least a graduate. CDS is considered as one of the toughest and most competitive examinations. Thus, aspirants need to ensure that they do not miss out on their chance to pursue their defense recruitment goals.

Referring to the pattern of the exam, those who opt for the Indian Defense Academies have to take a test for English, general knowledge and mathematics. Those preferring for recruitment into the Officer Training Academies (OTA) do not have to take the test for the mathematics section. If a candidate can score 150 or more, they can consider it to be a good attempt. The exam is for 300 marks and hence 50 per cent of the total marks can be said to be a good attempt.

A simple strategic approach to increase the number of good attempts in each paper is to focus on the weightage of marks in each section. Once can easily understand the marks distribution for each topic and subject by referring to previous year papers. For instance, in the English section, much weightage is given to comprehension, sentence structuring, and error spotting questions. Similarly, in GK the higher weightage of marks is carried by the sections on current affairs, history, geography, polity, and science. Those who opt for mathematics can similarly set their eyes on the sections of arithmetic aptitude, geometry, and algebra which tends to carry a higher weightage of marks.

Now that we have talked about identifying and focusing on the weightage of marks in each section, what should be the method to study smartly and strategically to cover the preparations for each paper? For one, candidates should always focus on smart preparation strategies to ensure that they are prepared to attempt at least 200 plus questions with ease. For example, clearing out an understanding of fundamental concepts, timely revision, practice, and mock tests, all form important preparation strategies to increase the overall number of good attempts.

A conventional concept about increasing the overall number of good attempts is to cover the entire syllabus of the CDS 2020 exam. However, a more practical and achievable goal is to target the strong areas and work on select weak areas. There is simply too much to cover if only the syllabus is to be referred to. Instead, candidates should identify the subject areas in which they are strong and try to improve the scope of securing a higher number of good attempts in those areas through practice and revisions.

An ultimate cornerstone of the preparations of the CDS 2020 exam is revisions. The emphasis on revisions is highlighted again and again by academic institutions, coaches, and mentors to overcome the disadvantage of forgetting what one studies. Therefore, ensure that at least an hour of the day during the entire study plan is reserved for revisions.

